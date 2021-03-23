Advertisement

Pet of the week: Derby

Derby is a shy but sweet and loveable dog, ready for his forever home
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 8:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Back at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, we meet one of the humane society’s breed-specific transfers from North Carolina. His name is Derby and he is a pit bull terrier. Pushing past the stereotype, he has so much love and affection to give. Due to his past, he is scared of being left alone, loud noises, and men. Although he is quite shy but ridiculously sweet, he just needs some time to warm up to you. Derby does well around other dogs but it’s advised to bring in his potential canine siblings to make sure they get along. His top priority is to be loved by everyone in his future forever home.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Hideaway Hills residents see a cut in their property tax assessments
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
A shot of downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City could have its metropolitan status taken away
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released

Latest News

Pet of the week
Pet of the week
Rapid City has a pothole hotline
Pothole hotline
South Dakota begins test to 911 option for emergency calls
Text to 911
Governor Noem defends Title IX, NCAA transgender sports