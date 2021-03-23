Pet of the week: Derby

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Back at the Humane Society of the Black Hills, we meet one of the humane society’s breed-specific transfers from North Carolina. His name is Derby and he is a pit bull terrier. Pushing past the stereotype, he has so much love and affection to give. Due to his past, he is scared of being left alone, loud noises, and men. Although he is quite shy but ridiculously sweet, he just needs some time to warm up to you. Derby does well around other dogs but it’s advised to bring in his potential canine siblings to make sure they get along. His top priority is to be loved by everyone in his future forever home.

