Advertisement

Noem signs bill to give top state officials raises

Activist organizations react to Governor Noem's "Defend Title IX Now" Coalition
Activist organizations react to Governor Noem's "Defend Title IX Now" Coalition(Cordell Wright)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:49 AM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has signed legislation that gives herself a pay raise if reelected and those of other top state officials.

The bill raises the salaries of the governor, the attorney general, the secretary of state, the state auditor, the state treasurer and the commissioner of school and public lands.

The governor’s 9.4% raise to $130,000 a year pays the state’s top executive more or equal to South Dakota’s six neighboring states. The governors of Nebraska and Wyoming make $105,000 a year. Iowa pays its governor $130,000.

The raises will take effect on July 1, 2023. Noem’s current term ends on Jan. 3, 2023.

The attorney general will make $125,000, an increase of about 5%. The secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, and the commissioner of school and public lands will receive $113,000 per year, up from about $95,000.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Gary Cammack said the pay scale for top state officials has not kept pace with other government agencies. Cammack said the raises were similar to those given to judges this year through another appropriations bill.

But, Republican Sen. Jim Bolin argued that constitutional officers receive a cost-of-living adjustment every year and that the raises are not needed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
Nick Tilsen says charges for Mount Rushmore protests are being dropped
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
A shot of downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City could have its metropolitan status taken away

Latest News

Governor Noem defends Title IX, NCAA transgender sports
An increase of gym goers despite the pandemic leads to a second Planet Fitness location in...
Planet Fitness plans to expand in Rapid City
Now that the weather is warming up, the trails are still slippery; Search and Rescue gives us...
How to stay safe while hiking while the weather warms up
Phase 1-E includes public-facing workers in essential and critical infrastructure
South Dakota transitions into Phase 1-E of the COVID-19 vaccine