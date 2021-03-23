Advertisement

Noem revises medical marijuana age limit, decriminalizing small amount

Gov. Kristi Noem
Gov. Kristi Noem(South Dakota Government)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 1:55 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
clarification: The first version of this story didn't include there are multiple drafts being circulated for lawmakers to discuss.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Gov. Kristi Noem sent a letter to South Dakota Legislators as a compromise regarding medical marijuana.

In the letter obtained by Black Hills FOX News, Noem lays out revisions for Initiated Measure 26, which legalizes medical marijuana in the state.

In the revisions, Noem wants to decriminalize possession of marijuana, although it would still be considered illegal to possess or use marijuana without a qualifying medical condition. The revision adds that a first offense would be a petty offense, not subject to jail time.

The Republican governor includes a section that would limit the number of plants patients can grow in their own homes.

Noem also proposes age limits to medical marijuana in the revision. South Dakotans under 21, regardless of their medical situation, would be prohibited to use marijuana.

This is a developing story.

