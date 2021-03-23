Advertisement

Group 1E is open for vaccination

Alachua County Health Department volunteers overjoyed to see residents getting vaccinated
Alachua County Health Department volunteers overjoyed to see residents getting vaccinated(WCJB)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:24 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The final priority group is now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination. After this group, South Dakota will enter phase 2 and the vaccine will be open to the general population.

Group 1 E is classified as critical infrastructure workers.

“The critical infrastructure workers are defined by the CISA website,” said Scott Peterson the Director of Ambulatory and Pharmacy Operations at Monument Health. “There is a long list of critical infrastructure industries on that site and anyone that works in those industries is eligible to receive vaccines in the state of South Dakota as of today.”

Currently, there is no cost to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. Monument Health receives their vaccines from the state of South Dakota and the state receives them from the federal government, meaning there is no cost to patients.

There are 3 different vaccines offered in the United States. The Pfizer vaccine is available to individuals over the age of 16. People 18 and older are cleared for either the Moderna or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

Monument Health schedules vaccines by appointments but multiple businesses such as Walgreen’s and Safeway offer walk-in vaccinations. Any Oyate Health offers the vaccine to anyone 16 and older.

“This is the best way that we have to get through this and move on with the rest of our lives so it’s just great to go out there and get vaccinated, so we want people to do that.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
Nick Tilsen says charges for Mount Rushmore protests are being dropped
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness

Latest News

The great prom debate of 2021 has come to a head, with Rapid City Area Schools making the...
RCAS prom celebration will happen in April after much debate
Golf returns to Rapid City
Golf courses make their 2021 debut
Affordable Housing
City drafts how to make more housing for rising population
A deer lounging in the tall grass
City deer project donates 6,600 pounds of meat to Feeding South Dakota