Golf courses make their 2021 debut

Golf returns to Rapid City
Golf returns to Rapid City(Ryan Kang | AP)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:52 PM MDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weather’s warming up and with it, warm up your swing, because golf courses are opening up.

The severity of weather dictates when the courses close, and the protective covers were placed on the greens in late November of 2020.

This week, the covers came off of the Meadowbrook course, and will come off bright and early on the executive courses March 24 before 9 a.m. tee times.

Last year was a successful one, and the city is looking forward to another.

The Parks and Recreation Director for Rapid City, Jeff Biegler, is excited to take a crack at 2021.

“We’re very excited to finally have the courses open,” says Biegler beaming a smile. “It signals the beginning of Spring, and it’s certainly a time when a lot of people get to get outside and finally get out and enjoy the beautiful weather and the beautiful golf courses we have.”

People are welcome to call or go online to book tea times as far as 10 days out, or as early as a day in advance.

