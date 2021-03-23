Advertisement

Custer Library receives $600 through Lynn’s Dakotamart receipt program

Turning in the receipts will give organizations money.
Turning in the receipts will give organizations money.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:08 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CUSTER, S.D. (KEVN) - Here’s how it works: Organizations can bring in donated receipts for purchases made at Lynn’s Dakotamart and for every $10,000 an organization brings in they will receive $100 back.

The Custer Library has been taking part in this program for more than ten years and they recently got a donation of $60,000 worth of receipts.

Library Director Doris Ann Mertz says the $600 dollars from Lynn’s Dakotamart will be going toward their summer reading program and other events.

“We use the money that we get from the Lynns Dakota Mart receipts for programming,” says Mertz. “We don’t get funding from the county for that but they help us with the books and our salaries and all of that, but we raise our programming money and that’s one of the ways we do it.”

Mertz says if you would like to drop off your receipts the library has a jar for donations or you can bring them to the book drop-off.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
Nick Tilsen says charges for Mount Rushmore protests are being dropped
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness

Latest News

The great prom debate of 2021 has come to a head, with Rapid City Area Schools making the...
RCAS prom celebration will happen in April after much debate
Golf returns to Rapid City
Golf courses make their 2021 debut
Affordable Housing
City drafts how to make more housing for rising population
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
Alachua County Health Department volunteers overjoyed to see residents getting vaccinated
Group 1E is open for vaccination