Advertisement

Corporate free-throw challenge continues to be swishing success

The 27th year of the corporate free-throw challenge at the Club for Boys is underway.
Club for Boys free throws
Club for Boys free throws(KOTA KEVN)
By Jeff Voss
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:15 PM MDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The 27th year of the corporate free-throw challenge at the Club for Boys is underway.

Dozens of businesses in Rapid City form 5 person teams -- with each member shooting 25 free throws, to try to win prizes and bragging rights...all while raising money for the Club for Boys.

This year, Gray TV’s team included yours truly...as well as KEVN sports director Padraic Duffy, Digital Content manager Bri Schreurs, reporter Jeff Lindblom, anchor Jack Caudill, and meteorologist David Stradling.

The money raised stays directly at the Club for Boys, to support their athletic program ... so that they can continue to charge only 12 dollars a year for a membership.

”It is fantastic every time we get a new donation whether it be basketball or something else they can use in here. They are always so excited so it is always fun to be the one to bring it into the room,” Chantel McDonnell, Director of Development says

And at last check, Gray TV was leading the media bracket of the free-throw challenge, with Padraic Duffy, of course, leading in points scored.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
Nick Tilsen says charges for Mount Rushmore protests are being dropped
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness

Latest News

The great prom debate of 2021 has come to a head, with Rapid City Area Schools making the...
RCAS prom celebration will happen in April after much debate
Golf returns to Rapid City
Golf courses make their 2021 debut
Affordable Housing
City drafts how to make more housing for rising population
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
Alachua County Health Department volunteers overjoyed to see residents getting vaccinated
Group 1E is open for vaccination