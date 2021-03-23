Advertisement

Biden calls for ban on assault weapons, closing background checks loophole

Published: Mar. 23, 2021
WASHINGTON (Gray News) - President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on Congress to pass gun laws after two mass shootings six days apart killed a total of 18 people in the U.S.

“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will saves lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” he said. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.”

Biden referenced the assault weapons ban passed by Congress in 1994, when he was a senator. The 10-year ban expired in 2004.

He also asked the Senate to take up a bill on closing background check loopholes that already passed in the House. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Tuesday he would bring the legislation to the Senate floor, which would require checks for most gun sales and transfers if passed, the Associated Press reported.

In Boulder, Colorado on Monday, 10 people were killed, including a police officer, during a mass shooting at a grocery store.

In the Atlanta area on March 16, a gunman killed eight people and injured others in shootings at three massage parlors and spas.

