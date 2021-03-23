Advertisement

As of Tuesday active cases in South Dakota up slightly

(Source: Associated Press)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:31 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - State health officials reported no new COVID-19 deaths in South Dakota on Tuesday, though active cases continued to creep upwards.

The Department of Health reported 128 new cases, bringing the state’s total known cases to 116,100.

Meade County reported three new cases, Butte County also reported three. Tripp County reported two new cases and Stanley, Gregory and Custer Butte counties reported one new case each.

Active cases declined by 4 to 2,240. The number of active cases declined sharply from November through January but has risen slightly in recent weeks after falling to below 2,000 in February.

The state’s total COVID-19 deaths remained at 1,923.

Current hospitalizations rose by eight to 70. This number surpassed 500 during the state’s peak in November but also declined alongside the drop of cases. It hovered around 60 in recent weeks.

Over 37% of eligible South Dakotans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, officials say. Of those, over 23% are fully vaccinated. These numbers include vaccines distributed by federal entities like the VA and IHS.

On Monday, the state opened up vaccines to Group 1E, which includes all critical infrastructure workers.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber
Nick Tilsen says charges for Mount Rushmore protests are being dropped
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released
One of the largest employers in Hill City is shutting its doors after 53 years in business and...
Hill City mill set to close in 60 days, community meets news with shock, sadness

Latest News

The great prom debate of 2021 has come to a head, with Rapid City Area Schools making the...
RCAS prom celebration will happen in April after much debate
Golf returns to Rapid City
Golf courses make their 2021 debut
Affordable Housing
City drafts how to make more housing for rising population
Hill City sawmill closes after more than fifty years in business.
Former U.S. Forest Service employee says timber sustainability has been a problem for years
Alachua County Health Department volunteers overjoyed to see residents getting vaccinated
Group 1E is open for vaccination