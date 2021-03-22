Advertisement

US Air Force wraps up study on 2 bases to see which is best to handle B-21 bomber

This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of...
This undated artist rending provided by the U.S. Air Force shows a U.S. Air Force graphic of the Long Range Strike Bomber, designated the B-21. The Air Force expects to spend at least $55 billion to field an all-new nuclear-capable bomber for the future, the B-21 Raider, at the same time the Pentagon will be spending hundreds of billions of dollars to replace all of the other major elements of the nation's nuclear weapons arsenal. The Air Force also is investing heavily in new fighters and refueling aircraft, and like the rest of the military it foresees tighter defense budgets ahead. (U.S. Air Force via AP)(AP)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 12:34 PM MDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Air Force announced their final environmental impact statement for the B-21 Main Operating bases at Ellsworth and Dyess Airforce Base in Texas. The study determines which Air Force base is the best to handle the new B-21 bomber.

The Air Force published a Notice of Availability in the Federal Register.

It will now begin a 30-day waiting period before the Record of Decision for this action can be signed.

Ellsworth was picked as the first base to get the Raider because it has sufficient space and the necessary facilities to accommodate simultaneous missions at the lowest cost and with minimal operational impact across it, Dyess, and Whiteman, the Air Force said last March.

