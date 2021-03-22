Stratobowl trailhead gets parking lot for hikers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Most hikers are familiar with the Stratobowl Rim hiking trail--a popular spot especially during the annual balloon launch.

But the attraction had some drawbacks, including a dangerous parking situation. So a few agencies got together to solve the problem to help hikers.

The cliff at the end of the Stratobowl trail might look like the most dangerous part of the hike, but in reality, the parking situation was the most treacherous.

“There’s a huge need right here, to be able to hike this trail and to park safely,” Mike Carlson, South Dakota Department of Transportation Area Engineer.

A Department of Transportation employee, working with the Forest Service Department, came up with the idea of a parking lot near the trailhead.

“We both recognized that there was a need and so we’re both able to come together, build a parking lot so now the public can come, safely get out of their vehicles so they can use this trail and come back many more times,” Carlson said.

The collaboration between the two departments was significant.

“We couldn’t have done without each other, we had the equipment, they had the materials and they had the ability to get the clearances that we needed in order to get the job completed,” Ben Schumacher, recreation specialist with the Black Hills National Forest, said.

The Stratobowl’s parking lot has been open for the public for a few months now. The hiking trail is popularly known for its view of a little valley known as the Stratobowl where every September, hot air balloons take flight over the valley, reminiscent of the first manned flights that took off from here in the 1930s.

“From the day that it was open, we had people in their parking so it’s been used ever since. The weekends, especially when it’s nice coming up as we got, I imagine it will be as full as it can be,” Schumacher said.

The new project provides greater access for local hikers to enjoy one of the area’s most popular trails.

