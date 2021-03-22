Advertisement

South Dakota administers vaccines to Group 1E Monday

(WAVE News)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:07 AM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - In South Dakota, vaccinations for Group E in the coronavirus vaccination plan start Monday.

Group E is part of the Phase 1 priority group and includes fire service personnel and critical infrastructure workers, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

This graphic is from the South Dakota Department of Health. To learn more about the vaccination program, go to the DOH website.

Those eligible can receive their COVID-19 vaccine through a healthcare network or through a participating federal retail pharmacy site across the state.

As of March 21, 37% of all South Dakotans 16 and older had received at least one vaccination, according to the Department of Health. The number is based on the 2019 U.S. Census population estimate for the state.

