Rapid City’s golf courses set to open for spring

(WSAZ)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:30 AM MDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - City officials announced today the Meadowbrook Golf Course and Executive Golf Course will open for the spring on Wednesday.

“We know everyone has been excited to get out and play with the unseasonably warm weather we had at the beginning of March. We would like to thank our season pass holders and the public for their patience,” said City Golf Operations Manager Kristy Lintz. “Our maintenance staff has taken tremendous care to make sure our greens are ‘green’ this early in the season, and this last snowmelt has helped. We have been working hard to prepare and look forward to welcoming the public.”

For more information, contact Meadowbrook Golf Course at 394-4191 or the Executive Golf Course at 394-4124.

