Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released

SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced the name of the Belle Fourche woman killed in a car crash near Spearfish on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Mary Keats was crossing U.S. Highway 85 from Saint Onge Road to East Colorado Boulevard in a 2006 Buick Lacrosse, when the Buick collided in the intersection with a northbound 2006 Mercury Montego.

Keats was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Montego, 78-year-old Barbara Bentz of Belle Fouche, was not injured.

Both women were reportedly wearing seat belts and the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

