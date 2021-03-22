Advertisement

Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released

By Anderley Penwell
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 9:45 PM MDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety announced the name of the Belle Fourche woman killed in a car crash near Spearfish on Wednesday afternoon.

According to a statement from Highway Patrol, 68-year-old Mary Keats was crossing U.S. Highway 85 from Saint Onge Road to East Colorado Boulevard in a 2006 Buick Lacrosse, when the Buick collided in the intersection with a northbound 2006 Mercury Montego.

Keats was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Montego, 78-year-old Barbara Bentz of Belle Fouche, was not injured.

Both women were reportedly wearing seat belts and the Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

