Advertisement

Hideaway Hills residents see a cut in their property tax assessments

In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of homes and sparking a legal battle of responsibility. This fall, Meade County was dismissed from the lawsuit. Now homeowners are turning to the state’s highest court to reverse that ruling.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACK HAWK, S.D. (KEVN) - Many of the homes in the Hideaway Hills development got between a 40%and 60% reduction in their property tax assessment by Meade County.

The legal team for the families says those inside the fenced-off area got a 100% reduction on their homes, but still have to pay taxes on the land.

One of the homeowners a street away from the mine, Constance Ming, says her house and property were assessed to be worth $79,000 which is less than what she still owes on her loan.

While just last year, Meade County assessed her home at $132,000. She is happy that she has to pay less on her taxes, but Ming says this is only a small step forward in what happening in the neighborhood.

”I Have been living here since 2011 and I have seen my taxes go up each year which is normal as your value of your property goes up. So yeah I was kind of surprised,” says Ming.

Ming says she did get her property appraised a few years ago and they told her it was worth around $146,000.

We did reach out to Meade County on Friday and have not heard anything back.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
The Indiana Farmers Coliseum scoreboard goes dark after a first round NCAA college basketball...
Coronavirus doesn’t care that it’s the NCAA Tournament
A shot of downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City could have its metropolitan status taken away
Doctor Tiffany Osborn bought the camper when the pandemic began and lived in it while she works...
ER doctor moves back in with family after living in RV for 1 year

Latest News

Meet Baby Brady Goss!
Meet Baby Brady Goss!
Stratobowl parking lot sees upgrades
Stratobowl parking lot sees upgrades
A Belle Fourche woman was killed in a Wednesday car crash near Spearfish.
Fatal crash in Lawrence County
Gordy Defiel is feeling well after having a medical emergency during the Rush game on Saturday....
Rush goalie Gordy Defiel is doing much better
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released