Do you know a pothole that needs to be fixed?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Just in the year 2020, Rapid City filled more than 5,000 potholes using 7.6 million pounds of material from the streets.

The city’s pothole patchers are working with the street sweepers on cleaning up the gravel and dirt from the roads due to the last snowstorm.

When you give the hotline a call, the city will usually get out on the same day or the next to fix it.

This hotline is just for property owned and maintained by the city, it does not work with private property like shopping developments.

”Depending on the area we may need to get in there and get those fixed so that keeps those areas maintained, obviously the sooner we get to it the better,” says Darrell Shoemaker from the city. “Our crews don’t always rely just on the pothole hotline, we have crews out monitoring streets if they see a pothole then they will go ahead and get that fixed.”

The number to call is 606-394-4152, Shoemaker recommends giving the city an accurate location on where the hole is.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.