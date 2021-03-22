Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination sites expand in Rapid City

(KKTV)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 2:51 PM MDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - At the beginning of the month, few vaccination sites were available in Rapid City. As March continues, more pharmacies are getting vaccine doses delivered.

South Dakota residents can find their closest participating retailer pharmacy by clicking here.

Recently, Rapid City Safeways have begun to offer coronavirus vaccinations.

The store’s pharmacies are following South Dakota’s vaccination plan--meaning anyone who is Phase 1 can be vaccinated. Check the South Dakota Department of Health for which groups are being vaccinated.

Both Safeways--the one on Mountain View Road and Mount Rushmore Road--are scheduling appointments for anyone in Phase 1. If you fall under one of these categories, you can book an appointment here.

At the time of the first vaccination, a second appointment will automatically be scheduled for the second dose of the vaccine. Customers need an ID and an insurance card. Patients receiving the vaccine will also receive a coupon for 10% off their groceries at each appointment.

In Rapid City, there are multiple locations offering the COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s the list below:

