Advertisement

Air travelers top 1.5 million for first time in over a year

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:43 AM MDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The recovery in air travel is becoming more real.

More than 1.5 million people streamed through U.S. airport security checkpoints on Sunday, the largest number since the middle of March last year, when the pandemic was just beginning to hit hard in the United States.

That makes 11 straight days with more than 1 million air passengers.

Airline executives say bookings are rising as more people get vaccinated against COVID-19.

However, air travel remains around a quarter below the crowds seen at this time in 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Hideaway Hills residents see a cut in their property tax assessments
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
A shot of downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City could have its metropolitan status taken away
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released

Latest News

Jay Weiskopf, 9, is recovering after he was bitten in the shoulder by what his parents say was...
Boy, 9, bitten by shark minutes into Florida vacation, parents say
Pet of the week
Pet of the week
Police are at the scene of a reported active shooter situation in Boulder, Colorado.
10 people killed, including a police officer, during active shooter situation in Boulder
Rapid City has a pothole hotline
Pothole hotline
Derby is a shy but sweet and loveable dog ready for his forever home
Pet of the week: Derby