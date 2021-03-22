Advertisement

Active shooter exercise at Ellsworth Air Force Base

(Miranda O'Bryan)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM MDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Ellsworth Air Force Base will conduct an active shooter exercise the week of March, 22- 26. The exercise is intended to evaluate the ability of the 28th Bomb Wing to respond to an active shooter situation on the installation.

During the exercise, residents on or near the installation may hear announcements and sirens over the “giant voice” system and see response vehicles. All assigned personnel, dependents and visitors are required to take appropriate actions.

Motorists may experience delays entering and exiting the installation during the exercise. Please plan to arrive early for appointments and call in advance to ensure appointments and services are not impacted. For more information, contact the 28th BW Public Affairs office at 605-385-5056 or via email at 28bw.public.affairs@us.af.mil.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Hill City operations -- owned by Neiman Enterprises announced it is shutting down.
120 jobs to be cut with closure of Hill City sawmill
In April, a sinkhole revealed a long-forgotten gypsum mine, forcing the evacuation of dozens of...
Hideaway Hills residents see a cut in their property tax assessments
Lauren Ashley Baker was arrested and charged with murder, importing fentanyl and trafficking in...
2-year-old overdoses on sleeping mother’s fentanyl, police say
A shot of downtown Rapid City.
Rapid City could have its metropolitan status taken away
Name of Belle Fourche woman killed in Wednesday accident released

Latest News

Pet of the week
Pet of the week
Rapid City has a pothole hotline
Pothole hotline
Derby is a shy but sweet and loveable dog ready for his forever home
Pet of the week: Derby
South Dakota begins test to 911 option for emergency calls
Text to 911
Governor Noem defends Title IX, NCAA transgender sports