24th Annual Northern Hills Hospice Ball Goes Virtual

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:14 AM MDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - What is one of the premier events in Spearfish goes virtual this year, all, of course due to the pandemic.

But that doesn’t mean you can’t participate in the 24th Annual Northern Hills Hospice Ball. This year, it’s a virtual silent auction.

Michele Loobey-Gertsch, Development Officer for the Monument Health Foundation says the online auction is full of amazing gifts donated by many generous businesses and individuals in the community. 100% of the proceeds from the purchase of these items, plus a Ball in the Box go directly to the Northern Hills Hospice program.

Lean more about this event in this segment. And if you want to peek at the items up for bid, simply goto monument.health/hospiceball.

