Rapid City could have its metropolitan status taken away

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City, a population close to 80,000 people, is currently considered a metropolitan area.

“Rapid City has been a metropolitan statistical area for numerous years and this proposed change by the offices of management and budget would decrease Rapid City status from a metropolitan statistical area to a micropolitan statistical area,” says long-range planner for Rapid City Kip Harrington.

The new requirement would classify cities over 100,000 people as a “metropolitan.”

Harrington says this change can have a serious impact on economic development with the potential loss of community development block grants

South Dakota delegates Senator Mike Rounds, Senator John Thune, and Representative Dusty Johnson say they don’t want to see Rapid City lose out on this funding.

“They’re basically one of the easiest types of federal funding for a local governing board to be able to have access to some cash to be able to do something in terms of infrastructure development,” says Rounds. “It’s a great tool, it’s one of the most popular programs that the federal government has right now where they share funding with state and local unison government.”

“Whether you’re talking about housing, whether you’re talking about transportation, whether you’re talking about social safety programs, we want to make sure that Rapid City is not cut out of those opportunities,” says Johnson. “There would be dozens if not hundreds of programs that would overlook Rapid City if OMB, if the administration, moves forward with this change.”

This change comes at a time when the Rapid City area is preparing for an influx of people.

And all of the South Dakota delegates have signed a letter with other states spearheaded by John Thune in opposition to this change.

“An increase in this threshold would remove Rapid City’s MSA classification as well as the classification from several midsized cities across middle America which could adversely affect their ability to promote their community and attract businesses and potentially make them ineligible to compete for certain federal funding opportunities down the road,” says Thune.

Rounds says the Biden Administration wanted to make this effective by 2023, but the South Dakota delegation wants to attack this proposition as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.