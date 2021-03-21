Advertisement

March 31st marks the end of Snowmobile season

The official season designated by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks runs from December 1st to March 31st.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 5:30 PM MDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Despite the recent heavy snowfall in the area, it doesn’t appear to be enough to allow for an unofficial extension of the snowmobile season.

The official season designated by the South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks runs from December 1st to March 31st. Shannon Percy, District Park Supervisor for Game, Fish, and Parks, said that there wasn’t enough snow in the central and northern hills in the past few days for potential snowmobile rides in the future.

He said that the cleanup of amenities on state trails begins immediately after the season ends.

”Our trail system where we do all our grooming and have all our amenities out there,” Percy said. “Toilets and shelters and all that stuff. We will start removing those on April 1st and bringing it back in.”

Those wanting to hit the trails after March 31st still can, but need to make sure they stay on public property.

