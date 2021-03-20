Spearfish Brewery and BHSU Athletics brew up scholarship money for student-athletes

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish Brewery will soon release Yellow Jacket beer with a percentage of sales going to scholarships for student-athletes at Black Hills State,

“It is massive at our level, you alluded to it, at the D II level you are tight for some revenue streams but anytime we can open up a new revenue stream for us it will be huge for student-athletes not only now but going forward,” said Thayer Trenhaile, Assistant AD

The idea has been brewing for more than a year... but COVID kept the university from tapping into an opportunity few schools have

“ Dream big dreams and why not us, why can’t we be a trendsetter,” Trenhaile added

The Yellow Jacket beer is said to be a traditional year-round drinkable beer and is a style the brewmaster is passionate about.

“So we choose to brew a Kolsch it is a German light ale. This brew right now is in fermentation vessel it is fermenting away, bubbling away " Jon Marek, GM Spearfish Brewery.

The beer will be tapped this summer and is making its debut at a BH fundraiser.

“Debut party, May 1st our Gold Rush auction and raffle at the Young Center,” continued Trenhaile

After that, the beer will be available at restaurants and breweries throughout the hills for fans of the Jackets, and the beer to enjoy.

“I know it will be a really exciting thing for our community so many restaurants are beers and restaurants love Black Hills State as much we do, it is a real part of the community,” Marek

“Alumni in Rapid City will be getting together for a watch party same thing for Hot Springs, Hill City. “ said Trenhaile “ Just really owning up to that name Black Hills State University,”

