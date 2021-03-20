Advertisement

Former Rapid City priest facing additional charge

Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge
Marcin Garbacz indicted on new federal charge(KEVN)
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 6:49 PM MDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

A former Rapid City priest already convicted on 65 federal charges related to thefts from area churches and currently facing illicit sexual conduct and child pornography charges is now facing another allegation.

42-year old Marcin Garbacz is now being charged with tampering with a witness or victim. The new grand jury indictment in the case accuses Garbacz of knowingly attempting to intimidate, threaten and persuade someone by sending a letter in early January to influence, delay and prevent their testimony. Garbacz is currently set for a trial in federal court on his latest charges in late April.

Most Read

Manslaughter case comes to bittersweet conclusion for Rapid City family
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood Mountain Grand fined by state after operating with missing card
Moss ball with zebra mussel
Zebra mussels found in Rapid City pet store moss balls
A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs new out-patient clinic is planned to be built on Mount...
New outpatient clinic planned to be built on Mount Rushmore Road
Deadly crash in Spearfish kills one
Deadly crash in Spearfish kills one

Latest News

COVID impact
South Dakota down 18% in visitor spending in 2020
Trails
Hanson-Larsen Park closing trails for the weekend due to mud
COVID vaccine
Phase 1E includes fire service, other essential workers
Wind Cave
Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down to the cavern
BHSU athletics
Spearfish Brewery and BHSU Athletics brew up scholarship money for student-athletes