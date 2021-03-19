Advertisement

Petroleum Association of Wyoming joins Westen Energy Alliance lawsuit

By Bobbee Russell
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 6:50 PM MDT
CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - The Petroleum Association of Wyoming is joining the Western Energy Alliance in a lawsuit against the Biden administration’s order on banning new oil and natural gas leases on public lands.

Pete Obermueller, the Petroleum Association of Wyoming president, said this is especially frustrating after having to shut down during the pandemic.

He said they understand the administration’s environmental concerns and they are working on emissions.

“Emissions rates are down and have been going down for a long time as a result of technology. We want to work on constantly improving,” Obermueller said.

He added this ban won’t change the demand of the energy industry, it will have to come from other states or countries.

