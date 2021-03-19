Warmer into the Weekend, then Cooler out of the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will warm into the weekend, though we are still dealing with an inversion today. Higher elevations will soar into the 50s to near 60 this afternoon, as well as areas with little to no snow cover, but areas with snow cover, close to snow cover and light and variable winds may get stuck in the 40s.

A southwest wind Saturday will warm everybody up nicely - could be some upper 60s north of the Black Hills.

A cold front moves through Saturday night. This front will bring a few showers and a return to normal temperatures on Sunday. Precipitation amounts look meager with this system, with the best chance of a wetting rain in Wyoming.

The next trough will approach Tuesday, bringing a chance of rain or snow showers. Temperatures look to be near normal throughout next week.

