Oyate Health provides free COVID-19 vaccinations for RCAS students 16-18 years-old

Oyate Health
Oyate Health(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 1:40 PM MDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Area Schools students who are 16 through 18-years-old can be vaccinated for COVID-19 at Oyate Health Center.

Oyate Health has doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which can be administered to teens as young as 16-years-old.

To get signed up, fill out this form to register for a vaccine.

When entering a name, write RCAS-School Name-Last Name. For example, write “RCAS-CHS-Smith.” This aids Oyate Health Center sort the registrations coming in from RCAS better.

Oyate Health will contact applicants to make an appointment after filling out the form.

