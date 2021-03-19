Advertisement

New outpatient clinic planned to be built on Mount Rushmore Road

A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs new out-patient clinic is planned to be built on Mount Rushmore Road and opened as early as 2023.(U.S. General Services Administration)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 3:29 PM MDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs new out-patient clinic is planned to be built on Mount Rushmore Road and opened as early as 2023.

Dream Design International, Inc. was awarded a 20-year lease by the U.S. General Services Administration to build the new community-based outpatient clinic at 6565 Mount Rushmore Road.

“This announcement marks a significant milestone in this exciting project,” said Sandra Horsman, director VA Black Hills Health Care System. “The new clinic will double the space of our current location, giving Veterans and staff a spacious, efficient, and healing environment for care.”

The facility will be 49,000 square feet and could assist more than 7,000 veterans in the area. The new Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will also have more than 300 on-site parking spaces to accommodate patients.

The facility will include a wide range of capabilities such as primary care, mental health, specialty care, women’s health, pharmacy care, audiology, laboratory services and physical therapy.

“We are excited to work with VA to accommodate the growing health care needs for the veterans living in and around Rapid City,” said acting Regional Administrator Penny Grout for GSA’s Rocky Mountain Region. “This project will deliver the right workspace for our VA partners to provide high-quality services to the area.”

