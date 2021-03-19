Advertisement

Hot Springs in final stages before demolishing old building

By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 4:54 PM MDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (KEVN) - Tuesday night, the Hot Springs City Council voted to proceed to demolish the Wesch-Oak building.

The Mayor of Hot Springs, Bob Nelson, says for the city to continue with a highway remodeling project the building would have to be stabilized or demolished, and stabilizing it would have cost the city too much money.

Meanwhile, some of the businesses that were burned down in a fire last year say they’re waiting for the highway project before they begin reconstruction.

Nelson says the Wesch-Oak building has been deteriorating for the last twenty years and their most recent engineering report said the building was at risk due to imminent failure.

“The city as a whole recognizes that we need this road project coming through and it’s already been delayed a couple years, delaying it, even more, is not in the best interest in the City of Hot Springs.” says Nelson.

The city has to notify the state historic preservation office and get approval for the demolition, as it is on the state’s historic buildings list.

