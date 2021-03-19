Homestake Opera House extends deadline for Residency For Recovery grant

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Homestake Opera House (HOH) is a proud recipient of a Residency For Recovery (RFR) grant funded by the South Dakota Arts Council with federal relief funds from the National Endowment for the Arts through the CARES Act.

HOH is partnering with the Lead/Deadwood Arts Center (LDAC) to create a Residency For Recovery program in the Northern Black Hills Region of SD in 2021, and take the lead in the visual arts portion of the program.

The HOH is accepting proposals for a one-time community residency for Black Hills Artists. RFR creates an opportunity for artists to dialogue with the community in a public space. RFR allows artists to be creative problem-solvers while building community bonds during a unique time. Emphasis is on art as a way of engaging and addressing the challenges communities face.

For more information click on this link.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.