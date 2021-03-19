Advertisement

Deadwood Mountain Grand fined by state after operating with missing card

The casino has sent refunds totaling $5,290 to some of its patrons and paid $1,260 as a fine.
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2021 at 9:02 AM MDT
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) - Deadwood Mountain Grand is being fined after operating a game without a card for several hours.

The South Dakota Gaming Commission said the casino continued to operate for approximately 12 hours while a king of diamonds was missing from the deck. The state commission voted 4-0 Wednesday to accept stipulations of voluntary compliance by Deadwood Mountain Grand.

A dealer had lost control of his cards, which fell on the floor, according to Deadwood Mountain Grand management. After reviewing security footage, management saw the dealer picked up the cards, reshuffled and continued playing.

The casino has sent refunds totaling $5,290 to some of its patrons and paid $1,260 as a fine to the South Dakota Commission on Gaming after a December 18 incident at a blackjack table.

