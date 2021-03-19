Buzz with Bri: Flower Dudes and cursed Furbies

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - This week, I found a few things that took different takes on some things. It gets a little unusual, but that’s my brand of humor.

Wedding season is just around the corner. I’m sure many of you have had invites stream in for weddings in May or June. I wanted to warn you, there’s a new trend that you might be seeing before the bride walks down the aisle. These “Flower Dudes” are spicing up the traditional procession.

It’s an honor to be asked to be in any wedding party! I appreciate how they show up for the occasion and leaving your mark.

But would I want my best guy friend out-shining me on my day? No.

On the other hand, if this was the only way to get a friend to do something humiliating I’d consider it.

All my Millenials, this one is for you. Furbies are the half-bird, half-blob baby robots that were everywhere in the late 90s.

An American artist is taking a different take and a somewhat disturbing one… depending on who you are. I’ve been showing everyone in the newsroom these “Cursed Furbies” this week.

I think they are awesome. We’ve got an earthworm Furby, a moldy bread Furby and my favorite: a spaghetti O’s Furby. But the baked bean Furby is the magnum opus.

An Australian makeup artist was inspired by this Furby, so she made herself into the baked bean Furby.

So this is very disturbing, creative and funny? There are so many different reactions to have about this. And they are ALL valid.

If you could have a Furby made out of anything, what would it be?

