Nice weather to end the week.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the 20s. Areas of fog are possible, especially in the southern plains, where snow is still on the ground.

Temperatures will be warmer on Friday. Mostly sunny skies are expected and temperatures will make it into the 50s and even some 60s. If you still have snow on the ground, you’ll likely have a high temperature in the 50s. If you live in northeast Wyoming or northwest South Dakota, where no snow is on the ground, you should expect highs near or in the 60s. This nice weather will continue into Saturday, where highs will be in the 60s for many and a few 70s.

A front slides through the area Saturday night, which could bring some light rain and snow showers to the area. Light accumulations are possible, especially in the northern hills. About an inch or so is possible. Temperatures will return to near normal by Sunday and into next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few rain showers could be possible, with snow showers in higher elevations, early next week.

Biggest weather story right now outside of the warm air is the removal of severe drought conditions for the southern plains, as the snow from last week and this weekend really helped add some moisture to the area. There are no big storms on the horizon at the moment.

