Advertisement

Nice weather to end the week

By David Stradling
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 4:48 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies are mostly clear overnight with low temperatures falling into the 20s. Areas of fog are possible, especially in the southern plains, where snow is still on the ground.

Temperatures will be warmer on Friday. Mostly sunny skies are expected and temperatures will make it into the 50s and even some 60s. If you still have snow on the ground, you’ll likely have a high temperature in the 50s. If you live in northeast Wyoming or northwest South Dakota, where no snow is on the ground, you should expect highs near or in the 60s. This nice weather will continue into Saturday, where highs will be in the 60s for many and a few 70s.

A front slides through the area Saturday night, which could bring some light rain and snow showers to the area. Light accumulations are possible, especially in the northern hills. About an inch or so is possible. Temperatures will return to near normal by Sunday and into next week with highs in the 40s and 50s. A few rain showers could be possible, with snow showers in higher elevations, early next week.

Biggest weather story right now outside of the warm air is the removal of severe drought conditions for the southern plains, as the snow from last week and this weekend really helped add some moisture to the area. There are no big storms on the horizon at the moment.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter case comes to bittersweet conclusion for Rapid City family
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood Mountain Grand fined by state after operating with missing card
Moss ball with zebra mussel
Zebra mussels found in Rapid City pet store moss balls
A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs new out-patient clinic is planned to be built on Mount...
New outpatient clinic planned to be built on Mount Rushmore Road
Deadly crash in Spearfish kills one
Deadly crash in Spearfish kills one

Latest News

Warm and a little breezy Saturday
Saturday
A warm Saturday is on tap
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Warmer into the Weekend, then Cooler out of the Weekend
Friday
Nice weather to end the week.