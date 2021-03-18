Health Watch: How drinking water can help you lose weight

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi I’m Dr. Stephen Neabore with KEVN Healthwatch. What is something simple I can do to lose weight? dilute calories and drink more water, this is something easy and low cost, in fact, it might even save you money. There are no calories in water unless we add them. If you are starting to get a hungry drink some water first before turning to a snack this will help relieve some of the cravings for food. Start each meal with a full glass of water this will help to stretch out prefill your stomach. Our stomachs tell us we are full when they are stretched out, starting this process with a glass of water we can fill more full, and take in fewer calories. There are certain medical conditions where fluid intake needs to be limited, so if you have concerns please speak to your doctor. Another tip is to avoid sugary beverages such as juices and soda, we call these empty calories because they do not provide the same feeling of fullness that we would get from consuming the same amount of calories in actual food. Switching out sugary drinks for water can save hundreds of calories a day and lead to weight loss and improved health,

Dr. Stephen Neabore, Monument Health

