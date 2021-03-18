Advertisement

Flags at half-staff in remembrance of victims of Atlanta shooting

(WSFA)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 18, 2021 at 3:17 PM MDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - On Thursday, Gov. Kristi Noem ordered that flags of state government buildings be flown at half-staff to mark a massacre in Georgia.

Biden issued a proclamation for U.S. flags on federal buildings to be lowered to half-staff through sunset Monday in remembrance of the victims of the Atlanta shooting.

Biden ordered the flags lowered “as a mark of respect for the victims of the senseless acts of violence” on Tuesday when police say a gunman fatally shot the victims at three Atlanta metropolitan spas.

The suspect, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, was charged on Wednesday with four counts of murder and one count of assault in Cherokee County, north of Atlanta, where three women and one man were fatally shot at Young’s Asian Massage. Long is also charged with murder in Atlanta, where four women were killed at two separate spas.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Manslaughter case comes to bittersweet conclusion for Rapid City family
Deadwood Mountain Grand in Deadwood, S.D.
Deadwood Mountain Grand fined by state after operating with missing card
Moss ball with zebra mussel
Zebra mussels found in Rapid City pet store moss balls
A U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs new out-patient clinic is planned to be built on Mount...
New outpatient clinic planned to be built on Mount Rushmore Road
Deadly crash in Spearfish kills one
Deadly crash in Spearfish kills one

Latest News

Trails
Hanson-Larsen Park closing trails for the weekend due to mud
COVID impact
South Dakota down 18% in visitor spending in 2020
COVID vaccine
Phase 1E includes fire service, other essential workers
Wind Cave
Elevators at Wind Cave National Park ready to take visitors down to the cavern
BHSU athletics
Spearfish Brewery and BHSU Athletics brew up scholarship money for student-athletes