Deadwood sports betting signed into law Thursday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Governor Kristi Noem has signed Deadwood sports betting regulations into law Thursday.

Senate Bill 44 authorizes, regulates and taxes wagering on sporting events within the city limits of Deadwood. South Dakota voters approved a constitutional amendment in November, approving sports betting in Deadwood.

Sports betting is currently legal in 20 states, with six recently passing bills legalizing it, including South Dakota. In Deadwood, the changes go into effect on July 1, 2021.

Officials estimate an annual increase of about $6.8 million in sports betting revenue and an overall gaming jump in revenue of about $22 million.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.