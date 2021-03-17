Advertisement

A Warmer and Drier Weather Pattern Finally Returns

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Mar. 17, 2021 at 7:23 AM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The weather pattern is finally changing - drier air moves in today, clearing out the clouds and allowing temperatures to warm a bit more with some 40s expected.

After a cold start Thursday morning, a warmer weather pattern firmly takes hold the rest of the week as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds over the area. The warmest day will be Saturday with highs in the 60s.

A weakening trough will bring a few showers Sunday into early next week, with a few snow showers in the higher elevations and at night, but precipitation amounts look quite light.

