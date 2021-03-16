Wyoming Virtual Academy senior is third Rising Star of the West finalist

Wyoming Virtual Academy senior FaithHoney Anderson from Devils Tower, Wyoming is the third finalist in KEVN Black Hills FOX’s Rising Star of the West scholarship contest. Anderson competed with four other outstanding Black Hills high school students the week of March 8th on The SIX and on Black Hills FOX News at 9.

Anderson’s commentary on suicide in the West was rated the best of the week by a combination of viewers on www.blackhillsfox.com and a Black Hills FOX panel of judges.

She will now be back on the air in late April and May, competing with the other three finalists for a total of $7,500 in scholarship money from Black Hills FOX and Monument Health. The winner will receive a $4,000 scholarship.