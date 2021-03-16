Advertisement

Spearfish Brewing Company to release lager for Black Hills State University Athletics

A pint of beer and Black Hills State sports. An indisputable combo.
Black Hills State athletics has announced its partnership with Spearfish Brewing Company to...
Black Hills State athletics has announced its partnership with Spearfish Brewing Company to launch a new Yellow Jacket Beer.(Black Hills State University)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:46 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SPEARFISH, S.D. (KEVN) - Spearfish Brewing Company announced Tuesday it’s partnering with BSHU Athletics Department to release a new beer to get scholarships for student-athletes.

The lager called Yellow Jacket Beer is set to debut May 1 at the Gold Rush Raffel and will be sold in Black Hills bars and restaurants.

“All of us at Spearfish Brewing are extremely excited about this opportunity,” said Ryan Wordeman, co-owner of Spearfish Brewing. “While it involves a product we are passionate about, it also assists our student-athletes in achieving their goals. Many of us at SBC are BHSU Alumni, so partnering with BHSU is a wonderful and greatly appreciated opportunity. We look forward to seeing people enjoy the Yellow Jacket beer in our taproom and throughout the area.”

While Spearfish Brewing is making the beer, Fisher Beverage will be the distributor, ensuring its availability throughout the area.

“A big kudos to the crew at Fisher Beverage for helping us to do that by distributing the beer throughout western South Dakota,” Assistant Athletic Director for External Operations, Thayer Trenhaile said. “It will be fun to watch the Yellow Jacket family come together again and enjoy this beer while cheering on the Yellow Jackets.”

If you would like to purchase this beer, please contact your local Fisher Beverage rep, or call 605-342-0155.

