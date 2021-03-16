South Dakota Barbers College and YFS team-up for fundraiser

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -South Dakota Barber College is the first barber college in the state of South Dakota in nearly 40 years. They provide a 1500 hour curriculum that prepares students for licensure to become a barber, which just so happens to be one of the fastest growing professions in the United States and also has a high earning potential.

Director and Founder, Donnie Joseph, is pleased with the direction his school is going and wanted to celebrate their one anniversary in a special way.

Joseph said “We just hit our one- year anniversary and during that time we’ve done close to 3,000 haircuts and as a way of celebrating this achievement we wanted to do something special for an organization in our community, so we reached out to YFS and decided that if we could hit our goal of 3,000 haircuts, we would donate $3,000.00 to Youth and Family Services (YFS).”

When asked why Joseph decided to partner with YFS he said “Part of our curriculum is to teach our students the importance of community involvement and last year we had the pleasure of working alongside YFS while distributing food for Feeding South Dakota. We really enjoyed the interactions with their staff and more importantly we believe in their mission and see the benefit of the programs and support that they provide to the community”

The donation from South Dakota Barber College will be used to support their recent facility expansion project at the120 E. Adams Street site. This project added an additional 67,500+ sq. ft. of indoor programming space and more than 32,700 sq. ft. of outdoor learning and playground space. Their are also plans to remodeled about 9,000 sq. ft. to accommodate their new Middle School Program.

“As of today (Tue 16th) we need approximately 325 haircuts,” Joseph said. “That number is definitely achievable but we do need the support of the community to help us make that happen.”

South Dakota Barber College is located at 1601 Cambell Street in Rapid City. Their hours are Tuesday- Friday 10:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.