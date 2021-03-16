Advertisement

South Dakota Barbers College and YFS team-up for fundraiser

Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:38 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -South Dakota Barber College is the first barber college in the state of South Dakota in nearly 40 years. They provide a 1500 hour curriculum that prepares students for licensure to become a barber, which just so happens to be one of the fastest growing professions in the United States and also has a high earning potential.

Director and Founder, Donnie Joseph, is pleased with the direction his school is going and wanted to celebrate their one anniversary in a special way.

Joseph said “We just hit our one- year anniversary and during that time we’ve done close to 3,000 haircuts and as a way of celebrating this achievement we wanted to do something special for an organization in our community, so we reached out to YFS and decided that if we could hit our goal of 3,000 haircuts, we would donate $3,000.00 to Youth and Family Services (YFS).”

When asked why Joseph decided to partner with YFS he said “Part of our curriculum is to teach our students the importance of community involvement and last year we had the pleasure of working alongside YFS while distributing food for Feeding South Dakota. We really enjoyed the interactions with their staff and more importantly we believe in their mission and see the benefit of the programs and support that they provide to the community”

The donation from South Dakota Barber College will be used to support their recent facility expansion project at the120 E. Adams Street site. This project added an additional 67,500+ sq. ft. of indoor programming space and more than 32,700 sq. ft. of outdoor learning and playground space. Their are also plans to remodeled about 9,000 sq. ft. to accommodate their new Middle School Program.

“As of today (Tue 16th) we need approximately 325 haircuts,” Joseph said. “That number is definitely achievable but we do need the support of the community to help us make that happen.”

South Dakota Barber College is located at 1601 Cambell Street in Rapid City. Their hours are Tuesday- Friday 10:00 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and Saturday 9:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m. No appointment is needed.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Travel advised for Western South Dakota
Rapid City police arrest man after stabbing Friday
Fatal Mount Rushmore Road crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Monday
Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the...
Senior advisor for Noem announces her resignation
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very Poor Road Conditions this Morning; Still a Chance for Light Snow

Latest News

Rapid City invites public to name garbage trucks in first-ever contest
Rapid City Regional Airport departures.
Snow delays flights at Rapid City Regional Airport Monday
Black Hills State athletics has announced its partnership with Spearfish Brewing Company to...
Spearfish Brewing Company to release lager for Black Hills State University Athletics
Rapid City Regional Airport.
American Airlines to add route to Phoenix from Rapid City Regional Airport