Snow delays flights at Rapid City Regional Airport Monday

Rapid City Regional Airport departures. (KOTA)
By Burggraff
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 12:55 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The major snowstorm that worked its way through the Rockies made a mess of airline travel.

Rapid City Regional Airport felt the impact of the weekend’s winter storm long before the snow started piling up in the Black Hills, with most of the delays related to closed runways at Denver International, creating a domino effect for air travel in Rapid City.

“If the aircraft makes it in,” Chris Dietz, operational director of the Rapid City Regional Airport, said. “Typically it can make it out, but it has to have somewhere to go to, so if Denver is canceled or not accepting flights the airplane will have to stay here until it gets an opportunity to leave.”

Airport authorities tell us they’ll do their best to accommodate passengers dealing with delays by having water, pillows and blankets available.

They also say the best strategy for travel during these conditions is to be your own flight tracker and contact your airline directly to get the best information.

