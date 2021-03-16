School of Mines students to return to normal this fall semester

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota School of Mines is empty with most classes online, but this fall all students like Shelby Guthrie and Rosalia Dawley will be back in the classroom.

“A lot of students have gotten Zoom fatigue a little bit where you’re just sitting at the camera all day on Zoom meeting, Zoom classes, and it’s a little bit draining. So I think everyone will be a little bit revitalized to see everyone in person again in the fall,” says Guthrie.

Vice President of Academic Affairs at the School of Mines Lance Roberts says with the rate of vaccinations in the state between students and teachers, the decision to come back made sense.

“Going back to a normal semester in the fall made a lot of sense and we wanted to get our students back into the classroom and give them that normal experience that they’ve had previously,” says Roberts.

And it’s not just classes coming back, the School of Mines plans to have a full athletics schedule, student activities, and homecoming celebrations.

“I am so excited for the next homecoming especially since this one was a little bit more diluted than previous years, I am going to go fully out,” says Guthrie.

“It will definitely be a bigger celebration considering that we haven’t been together in so long and now we have this homecoming, our big event, that will definitely be a wonderful celebration,” says Dawley.

Guthrie says it’s going to be an interesting transition for students who’ve spent the past year missing traditional milestone celebrations like proms, homecomings, and graduations.

