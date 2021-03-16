Advertisement

RCPD works to keep pedestrians and drivers safe

“It really is your responsibility as a pedestrian to take some account of your own personal safety as you’re making your way from point A to point B.”
Brendyn Medina said one of the most important things to remember as a pedestrian is to stay out...
Brendyn Medina said one of the most important things to remember as a pedestrian is to stay out of the roadway, sticking to crosswalks and sidewalks.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 4:35 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Around 6:15 Monday morning, three pedestrians were hit near the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Saint Patrick Street. One of the three people is dead and another suffered serious injuries.

In December 2020, a woman was hit and killed by a vehicle on Omaha Street while walking in the road, a similar incident occurred Monday in the thick of the recent snowstorm.

“No two crashes are ever the same,” said Brendyn Medina with RCPD. “This one was unique in the fact that it was very early in the morning, it was dark, there was a ton of cloud cover which doesn’t improve the lighting situation. We had pedestrians that were actively walking in the middle of the road, far and away, outside of a crosswalk situation.’'

Medina said one of the most important things to remember as a pedestrian is to stay out of the roadway, sticking to crosswalks and sidewalks.

There are other options to help pedestrian visibility as well like sticking to well-lit areas and wearing bright reflective clothes.

“It really is your responsibility as a pedestrian to take some account of your own personal safety as you’re making your way from point A to point B,” said Medina.

With warmer weather and a new season on the horizon, motorists should expect to see more people out and about.

“As we get into spring, as the temperatures start getting warmer, we as motorists need to remember that and remember to be on the lookout for some of these smaller forms of travel,” said Medina. “Whether that’s somebody on foot, somebody on a scooter, somebody on a motorcycle, we just have to remember that we all have to get along on the road.”

Medina added that police take extra steps with upcoming spring and summer events like Summer Nights to ensure there is less risk for accidents.

