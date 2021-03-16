Advertisement

Rapid City invites public to name garbage trucks in first-ever contest

(KCRG)
Published: Mar. 16, 2021 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Nine of Rapid City’s garbage trucks are waiting for new names as the City’s Solid Waste Division is holding its first ever naming contest for the trucks.

Submissions for the naming contest will be accepted through Sunday, April 4. After, the public will vote online to determine the best nine garbage truck names from the top twenty-five selected finalists.

“We want to give the City’s garbage trucks names and we are encouraging and tapping into the creativity of local residents to provide us with some great suggestions,” said Janice Knight, City Solid Waste Outreach Coordinator. “The contest is open to children, youth and adults, and there are some really neat prizes for the winners”, she said.

The nine winning names will be announced during the National Public Works Week of May, 16-22 and the winning contestants will be invited to the Rapid City Landfill in June to place the freshly minted magnetic name-signs on the nine lucky trucks. Contest prizes will be provided by the Rapid City Parks and Recreation Department and the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Ideas for names can be submitted online at RCRecycles@rcgov.org or messaged to the Rapid City Solid Waste Division Facebook page. For questions or additional information, contact the City’s Solid Waste Division at 355-3496.

