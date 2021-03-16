Pet of the week: Rupert

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -Today, we met Rupert, who is a 5-year-old tabby with beautiful golden yellow eyes. He has been living in a kennel at the Humane Society since the middle of November and would love to find his forever home soon. He is very sweet and social so he would fit in any kind of environment. He loves to play around especially with toys, which has been a new occurrence since he was so shy before. You will know that he is his happiest when he starts to roll around on his back while you are talking to him. However, he does have some reoccurring urinary tract infections so he needs a certain type of food for the rest of his life.

