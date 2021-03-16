Advertisement

Lingering Snow for Tuesday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 6:02 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The snow show is just about over and we will make way for sunny skies.

The upper low, will be slow to move fully out of the area so there could be a few weak disturbances spinning around for the next day. That low will still bring in a few chances for scattered or light snow showers through tonight and into Tuesday afternoon.

There could also be a chance or two for patchy fog to develop tonight in the plains of western South Dakota and along the eastern foothills. For the rest of the week, the trough will move to the east in as an upper ridge builds in from the west. From that the temperatures will respond by becoming warmer and overall conditions becoming much drier.

There is another disturbance that will come into the region later in the weekend that could give us a chance for rain, but still overall we will remaining mainly warmer.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Travel advised for Western South Dakota
Rapid City police arrest man after stabbing Friday
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Winter Storm Warning
Dangerous March Snowstorm headed for our area Sunday!
Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the...
Senior advisor for Noem announces her resignation

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Very Poor Road Conditions this Morning; Still a Chance for Light Snow
Moderate to heavy snow expected through the late evening
snow
Plenty of snow this evening
Winter Storm Warning
Dangerous March Snowstorm headed for our area Sunday!