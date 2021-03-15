Advertisement

Senior advisor for Noem announces her resignation

Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the...
Governor Kristi Noem's Senior Advisor and Policy Director, Maggie Seidel plans to leave the administration(Governor Kristi Noem's office)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 1:14 PM MDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A senior advisor to Governor Noem resigned after a year and a half on Friday.

Senior Advisor and Policy Director Maggie Seidel has been with Gov. Noem’s staff since she took office. Siedel says an “incredible” opportunity came along and that she accepted it. She did not specify where she is headed next.

“My young family is incredibly grateful for the opportunity that was afforded us by Governor Noem, and we will forever be indebted to her for it.”

