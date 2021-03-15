Advertisement

RCAS looks to implement e-learning for snow days

Snow day for students in the RCAS district.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 5:33 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - As a result of the pandemic, the Rapid City Area School District has the equipment and experience for all their students to be able to learn from home and have started thinking of using snow days for e-learning.

But this isn’t something the district is going to be using all the time.

When the Black Hills sees multiple snow days and RCAS starts dipping below the state requirement for hours and days, that’s when the district would implement the idea.

“Having our students have access to devices and those kind of things is that e-learning is something that we can use on a snow day and so we can tell children that they can just learn from home instead of having to look to make that up at the end of the school year,” says Urban.

Urban says the district hopes the students had a relaxing, well-deserved snow day.

