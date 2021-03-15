Advertisement

Rapid City police arrest man after stabbing Friday

Rapid City Police are investigating the death of Reta McGovern. Around 2:35 p.m. on Feb. 10,...
(KOTA/KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 2:56 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stabbing someone in the leg last Friday, according to Rapid City Police Department.

Around 6:40 a.m., police arrived at a “makeshift” camp located between the Civic Center overflow parking lot and the bike path to respond to a reported stabbing, according to RCPD.

Police found a man with a gash to his leg at the camp. Witnesses the police spoke to were “highly intoxicated,” according to police. Still, they determined Christopher Firethunder, 44, stabbed the man.

The man who was stabbed was transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police located Firethunder. Later, he was placed under arrest for Aggravated Assault and an existing warrant before being transported to the Pennington County Jail.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

No Travel advised for Western South Dakota
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Winter Storm Warning
Dangerous March Snowstorm headed for our area Sunday!
Couple gets engaged in the midst of a St. Patrick's Day celebration.
Lucky in love: couple gets engaged during Deadwoods St. Patrick’s Day festivities
Moderate to heavy snow expected through the late evening

Latest News

The first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine in Rapid City were given out to...
Officials drop community spread rating for Pennington County
Fatal Mount Rushmore Road crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured on Monday
Eco-friendly options on available.
Eco-friendly prom dress outfits
S.D. Barber College celebrating their one year anniversary.
S.D. Barber College giving back with free haircuts