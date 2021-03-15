No Travel advised for Western South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The South Dakota Department of Transportation is advising No Travel overnight Sunday in Western South Dakota, due to the weather.

In a statement from the DOT, this included I-90 Western of Chamberlain to Rapid City.

Reports of wet snow and winds are making travel difficult in West River.

DOT plows will reportedly stop their operations later today, and resume at 5 A.M. on Monday.

According to a Tweet from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, three semi trucks have slide off I-90 since 6 P.M.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.